Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Drops By 26.5%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNFree Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 8,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $51.81. 1,491,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

