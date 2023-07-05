Short Interest in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Drops By 22.4%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 58,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOWL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

