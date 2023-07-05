Short Interest in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Grows By 31.3%

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 126,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Down 1.1 %

WPP stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.64. 139,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,526. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

WPP Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WPP by 3.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in WPP by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WPP by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in WPP by 166.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in WPP by 30.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.