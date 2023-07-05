Short Interest in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Grows By 31.3%

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 126,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.
WPP Stock Down 1.1 %
WPP stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.64. 139,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,526. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
