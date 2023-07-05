Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 703,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 458,937 shares.The stock last traded at $67.78 and had previously closed at $70.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

