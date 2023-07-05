SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.06

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 252207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
