SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.07

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.07 and traded as high as $40.98. SkyWest shares last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 212,773 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.