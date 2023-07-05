Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) to Issue GBX 7.56 Dividend

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.56 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Smart Metering Systems Stock Performance

LON SMS opened at GBX 680 ($8.63) on Wednesday. Smart Metering Systems has a one year low of GBX 671 ($8.52) and a one year high of GBX 968 ($12.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 766.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 799.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £907.12 million, a PE ratio of 6,195.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($14.71) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

In other news, insider Miriam Greenwood acquired 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 751 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £20,487.28 ($26,002.39). In other news, insider Tim Mortlock acquired 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.60 ($63,447.90). Also, insider Miriam Greenwood acquired 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £20,487.28 ($26,002.39). 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

