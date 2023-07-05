SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.57

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and traded as high as $23.62. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 134,045 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFTBY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

