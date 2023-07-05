Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Soligenix from $3.75 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.17% of Soligenix worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 74,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,427. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.89. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 996.96% and a negative return on equity of 589.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Featured Articles

