SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Down 17.9% in June

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 329,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

SOS stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.63. SOS has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SOS in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SOS by 28.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SOS by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SOS by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

