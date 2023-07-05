Sourceless Price Hits $0.0285 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $597.67 million and approximately $52.56 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,806.66 or 1.00022300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02605031 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $362.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

