Sourceless Price Tops $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $597.49 million and approximately $76.01 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019601 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014339 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,440.71 or 1.00052906 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02845581 USD and is up 9.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.