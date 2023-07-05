Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

