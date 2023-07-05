Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 148,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $88.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 15,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.98 per share, with a total value of $909,184.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,180,381.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.98 per share, with a total value of $909,184.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 123,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,828,000 after buying an additional 436,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,233,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

