S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $72,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.77. The stock had a trading volume of 185,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,178. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $405.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,146.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,146.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

