S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.0 %

SPGI stock opened at $396.92 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $405.65. The firm has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.12 and its 200-day moving average is $357.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

