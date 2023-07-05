SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 731,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Insider Activity at SpartanNash

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SpartanNash by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. 93,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,141. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.22%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

