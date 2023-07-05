SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.6% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,319,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,738. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.64 and its 200-day moving average is $178.93.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

