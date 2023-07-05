SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $178.69. 727,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,512,636. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

