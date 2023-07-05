SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,517. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.64 and a 200 day moving average of $178.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.