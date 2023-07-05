SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up 2.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 665.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37,775 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

