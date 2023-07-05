SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 643,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 483,939 shares.The stock last traded at $26.04 and had previously closed at $26.26.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 145,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

