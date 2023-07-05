SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.13

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.13 and last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 3444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $939.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

