SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.46. 67,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $93.98.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.