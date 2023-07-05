SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 4.8% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $17,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after acquiring an additional 311,842 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 115,489 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $479.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.80 and its 200-day moving average is $459.61. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

