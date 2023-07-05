Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIW) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials, and technology enabled services.

