Square Token Trading Up 2.6% This Week (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Square Token has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $7,943.25 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Square Token has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.92295612 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,125.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

