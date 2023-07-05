SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Price Up 85.7%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Free Report)’s share price rose 85.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 70,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

SRAX Stock Up 85.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRAX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SRAX by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 181,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 126,843 shares during the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

