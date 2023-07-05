St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.44

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.44 and last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 22929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In related news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.49 per share, with a total value of $54,588.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,595.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $200,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,128,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,855,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,595.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,700 shares of company stock worth $4,118,460 over the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $26,027,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $12,836,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 141.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.