Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Star

In related news, CFO Brett Asnas sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $136,007.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Star news, President Marcos Alvarado sold 16,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $276,248.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Asnas sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $136,007.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,743 shares of company stock valued at $485,444 over the last quarter.

Get Star alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Star during the first quarter worth $829,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Star during the first quarter worth $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Star in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Star in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Stock Performance

STHO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,036. Star has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33.

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($6.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter.

Star Company Profile

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

Featured Stories

