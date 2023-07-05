Status Market Capitalization Hits $93.37 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $93.37 million and approximately $21.09 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019564 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,369.06 or 1.00024562 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

