Status Price Tops $0.0252 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $97.16 million and $15.90 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,862.19 or 1.00031802 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02397453 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,017,880.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.