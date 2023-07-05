Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Down to $110.78

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.78, but opened at $106.29. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $108.02, with a volume of 174,483 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after acquiring an additional 510,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.