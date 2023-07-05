Steem (STEEM) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $79.76 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,486.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00333893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.00875573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00548373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00062750 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,131,607 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

