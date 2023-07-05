Stenprop (LON:STP) Trading Down 0.5%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP – Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.31). 48,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.75 ($2.32).
Stenprop Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £528.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 181.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 181.75.
Stenprop Company Profile
Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stenprop
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.