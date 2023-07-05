STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Lowered to C$7.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 119.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STEP. Cormark cut their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Acumen Capital set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock remained flat at C$3.41 on Wednesday. 28,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$6.85. The firm has a market cap of C$244.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.92.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

