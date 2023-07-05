Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) PT Raised to $65.00 at DA Davidson

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $52.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $58.23.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 25.4% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 42.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 95,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

