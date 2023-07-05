Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for July 4th (AJX, AMX, AX, BCO, BUD, CTBI, DAR, FBIO, NSTG, RPRX)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, July 4th:
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
