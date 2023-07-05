Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for July 4th (AJX, AMX, AX, BCO, BUD, CTBI, DAR, FBIO, NSTG, RPRX)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, July 4th:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

