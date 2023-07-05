Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 13,349 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 312% compared to the typical volume of 3,237 put options.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $126.90. 1,193,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,834. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average is $129.00.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
Featured Stories
