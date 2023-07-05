StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

GALT stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galectin Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,302 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 12.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

