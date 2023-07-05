StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBY. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the period.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

