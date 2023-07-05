StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.13. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 145,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

