StockNews.com Downgrades Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) to Hold

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

RPRX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. 988,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.38. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $57,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,928.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $57,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,928.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and sold 1,863,122 shares valued at $61,238,503. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.