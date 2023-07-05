StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.48.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Featured Stories
