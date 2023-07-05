StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.48.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

