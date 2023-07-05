StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

