StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 99,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 45,033 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

