StockNews.com Lowers Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHB stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $374.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $33.11.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. Analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 487,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.