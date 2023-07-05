StockNews.com Lowers Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BHB stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $374.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $33.11.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. Analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 487,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bar Harbor Bankshares
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.