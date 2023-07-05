StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 5.4%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 2,895,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,223,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.
StoneCo Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,201.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 68.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 133.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StoneCo
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.