StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 5.4%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 2,895,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,223,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,201.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.72 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 68.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 133.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.