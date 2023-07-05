StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 922 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

