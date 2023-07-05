Suku Price Tops $0.0500 on Major Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Suku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and $23,072.96 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Suku has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Suku

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

